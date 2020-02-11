Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HOTH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HOTH) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decrease of 49.6% from the January 15th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ HOTH traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.96. 23,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,889. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.88. Hoth Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $13.88. The firm has a market cap of $49.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Equities analysts expect that Hoth Therapeutics will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Hoth Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing targeted therapeutics for atopic dermatitis. It intends to use the BioLexa Platform to develop 2 topical cream products that treat eczema and reduces post-procedure infections for patients undergoing aesthetic dermatology procedures.

