Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 775 ($10.19) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 640 ($8.42). UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.12% from the stock’s previous close.

HWDN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 675 ($8.88) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Liberum Capital cut Howden Joinery Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.45) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 599.88 ($7.89).

LON HWDN opened at GBX 716.80 ($9.43) on Tuesday. Howden Joinery Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 477.50 ($6.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 724.40 ($9.53). The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 682.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 600.69.

In related news, insider Mark Robson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 612 ($8.05), for a total value of £306,000 ($402,525.65).

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products.

