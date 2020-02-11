Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0013 per share on Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of Hoya Capital Housing ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $30.50. 2,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,175. Hoya Capital Housing ETF has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $30.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.47.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Hoya Capital Housing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoya Capital Housing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.