HSBC’s (HSBA) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HSBC (LON:HSBA)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.89) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on HSBC from GBX 865 ($11.38) to GBX 860 ($11.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on HSBC from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 655 ($8.62) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.63) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised HSBC to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 603 ($7.93).

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 588.10 ($7.74) on Tuesday. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 687.70 ($9.05). The company has a market capitalization of $117.47 billion and a PE ratio of 9.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 583.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 599.01.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.