Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.40 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) will post $18.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Humana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.10 billion to $18.60 billion. Humana reported sales of $16.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year sales of $73.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.98 billion to $74.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $80.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $77.58 billion to $81.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share.

HUM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Humana from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Humana from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus upped their target price on Humana to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.50.

In other Humana news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 14,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.42, for a total value of $5,150,060.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,725,968.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. /Ky Obrien sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $863,025.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 354.5% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Humana during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUM opened at $353.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $360.14 and its 200-day moving average is $314.70. Humana has a 1-year low of $225.65 and a 1-year high of $376.39.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

