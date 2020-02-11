Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY cut its holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Humana by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Humana by 3.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in Humana by 5.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 163,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,807,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Humana by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in Humana by 1.1% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 306,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of Humana stock traded up $4.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $357.17. 642,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,038. The firm has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $360.14 and its 200 day moving average is $314.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.82. Humana Inc has a 1 year low of $225.65 and a 1 year high of $376.39.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $5,184,708.99. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,134,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,294 shares of company stock worth $15,894,412 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUM. UBS Group boosted their target price on Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Argus upped their price objective on Humana to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.50.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.