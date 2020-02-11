Huobi Token Hits Market Capitalization of $1.10 Billion (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $1.10 billion and $532.16 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 35.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi Token token can currently be bought for approximately $4.65 or 0.00045217 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io, DDEX and LBank.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $600.51 or 0.05834916 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00052937 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded down 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00024870 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00127940 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009791 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,468,066 tokens. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro.

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

Huobi Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bibox, Gate.io, Huobi and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

