Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the January 15th total of 25,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURC remained flat at $$31.92 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.86 and its 200 day moving average is $33.91. Hurco Companies has a 12 month low of $31.07 and a 12 month high of $44.06.

Get Hurco Companies alerts:

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.99 million for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 6.64%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.

Several equities analysts have commented on HURC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hurco Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Hurco Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Hurco Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 428.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 4,342.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hurco Companies in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hurco Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools; machine tools with computer control systems; and industry standard CNC controls, including Fanuc, Siemens, Mitsubishi, or Heidenhain.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Hurco Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurco Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.