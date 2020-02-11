HyperExchange Achieves Market Capitalization of $939,787.00 (HX)

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. HyperExchange has a total market cap of $939,787.00 and approximately $2,577.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HyperExchange has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One HyperExchange coin can now be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.74 or 0.03629894 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009721 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00248180 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00038417 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00142659 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About HyperExchange

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. The official website for HyperExchange is hx.cash.

HyperExchange Coin Trading

