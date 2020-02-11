HyperQuant Price Down 24.1% Over Last 7 Days (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. During the last week, HyperQuant has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. One HyperQuant token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Kryptono, Bilaxy and Hotbit. HyperQuant has a total market cap of $44,220.00 and $54,625.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HyperQuant alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.79 or 0.03555830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009800 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00247200 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00037246 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00136183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002877 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant. HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

HyperQuant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, IDAX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperQuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperQuant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.