i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $41.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.05 million. The business’s revenue was down 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. i3 Verticals updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.91-0.97 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.91-$0.97 EPS.

Shares of IIIV traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.79. 5,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,963. i3 Verticals has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.91 million, a PE ratio of -117.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.24.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BTIG Research lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

In other news, COO David Scott Meriwether sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $83,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.