i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Stock Rating Lowered by BTIG Research

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) was downgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on IIIV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. i3 Verticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

IIIV stock opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $993.91 million, a PE ratio of -124.66, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.24. i3 Verticals has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $37.85.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.05 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 14.31%. The business’s revenue was down 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other i3 Verticals news, COO David Scott Meriwether sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $83,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the second quarter worth $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the third quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 4,273.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. 48.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

