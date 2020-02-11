IAC/InterActiveCorp to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report issued on Sunday, February 9th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.28. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $283.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.27 EPS.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.95.

IAC opened at $236.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $256.65 and a 200 day moving average of $238.11. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $201.50 and a fifty-two week high of $278.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $225,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,936,110. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,418,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,160,000 after purchasing an additional 615,478 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,407,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,684,000 after purchasing an additional 485,318 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 410,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,569,000 after purchasing an additional 61,842 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 363,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2,472.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,115,000 after purchasing an additional 247,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.