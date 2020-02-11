ICM Asset Management Inc. WA Has $4.24 Million Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS)

ICM Asset Management Inc. WA trimmed its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 74,986 shares during the period. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions makes up about 3.5% of ICM Asset Management Inc. WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA owned 0.22% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,803 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $153,094.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Carter sold 21,413 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $374,513.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,060. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KTOS stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $19.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,531. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.22. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

