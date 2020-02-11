ICM Asset Management Inc. WA Lowers Holdings in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR)

ICM Asset Management Inc. WA lowered its stake in shares of Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 160,850 shares during the period. Meritor makes up approximately 3.1% of ICM Asset Management Inc. WA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA owned approximately 0.19% of Meritor worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTOR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Meritor by 263.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Meritor by 310.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 9,797 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Meritor by 5.1% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritor during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Meritor during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritor alerts:

In related news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 10,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $259,800.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Bialy sold 3,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $85,689.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,728 shares of company stock worth $6,179,082 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Meritor in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

Shares of MTOR stock traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $25.19. The stock had a trading volume of 12,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,033. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.27. Meritor Inc has a 12 month low of $15.96 and a 12 month high of $27.18.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.38 million. Meritor had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 71.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meritor Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.