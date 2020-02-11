ICON (ICX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $50.62 Million

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. In the last week, ICON has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. ICON has a market capitalization of $214.82 million and approximately $50.62 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00004016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, IDEX, Upbit and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $372.83 or 0.03631476 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00248588 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00029054 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00038053 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00138128 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About ICON

ICON (ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,057,299 coins. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ICON Coin Trading

ICON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Huobi, OKEx, ABCC, Bitbns, Upbit, OOOBTC, Rfinex, Allbit, Binance, Bithumb, IDEX, DragonEX, Hotbit, Gate.io, HitBTC and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

