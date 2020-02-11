Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.80.

INVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Identiv from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Identiv from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Identiv alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 178,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $884,541.60. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Identiv by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 11,214 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 228.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 68,618 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in shares of Identiv by 257.8% during the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 87,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 63,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Identiv during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVE stock opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. Identiv has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $7.04. The stock has a market cap of $85.31 million, a PE ratio of -507.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.