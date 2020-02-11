IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 161.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,921 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.42% of IDEX worth $54,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 376.5% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on IEX. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.22.

IEX traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $176.05. 313,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,068. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.65 and a fifty-two week high of $178.06. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.66 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.97, for a total value of $762,699.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,529.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 3,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $487,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,131 shares in the company, valued at $671,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,396 shares of company stock valued at $7,524,435 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

