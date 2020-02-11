iFresh Inc (NASDAQ:IFMK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iFresh Inc (NASDAQ:IFMK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 686,200 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the January 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 780,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iFresh stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in iFresh Inc (NASDAQ:IFMK) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,978 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.40% of iFresh worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IFMK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.45. 149,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.88. iFresh has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $3.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.18.

iFresh (NASDAQ:IFMK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.86 million for the quarter. iFresh had a negative net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 5,468.69%.

iFresh Company Profile

iFresh Inc operates a network of grocery supermarket chains in the north-eastern United States. The company's chains provide vegetables, seafood, meat, fruits, snacks, seasonings, and other products. It also distributes rice and rice products, and seasonings and spices, as well as assortment of noodles, frozen vegetables, frozen dumplings, and frozen seafood under the Family Elephant, Feiyan, Green Acre, Golden Smell, Redolent, Shuangdeng/Double Lantern, SeaStar, Huang Duan Xiang 1987, and I FRESH brands.

