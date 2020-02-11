IG Gold (IGG) Price Hits $0.0001

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. IG Gold has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $5,018.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IG Gold token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, LATOKEN, TRX Market and ABCC. In the last week, IG Gold has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $371.20 or 0.03606776 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00249727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00038180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00045217 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00137347 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003200 BTC.

IG Gold Profile

IG Gold (CRYPTO:IGG) is a token. It launched on January 14th, 2019. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,749,913,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 tokens. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy. IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming.

IG Gold Token Trading

IG Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, TRX Market, ABCC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

