IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 670,900 shares, an increase of 45.6% from the January 15th total of 460,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director M Kathleen Behrens acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.87 per share, for a total transaction of $497,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $438,000. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on IGM Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $26.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. IGM Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

IGM Biosciences stock traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.96. 75,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 38.62 and a quick ratio of 38.62. IGM Biosciences has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $57.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.71.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

