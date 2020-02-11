II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $48.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IIVI. TheStreet lowered II-VI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on II-VI from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on II-VI in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered II-VI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.29.

NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $35.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.91. II-VI has a 52-week low of $26.93 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 1.17.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. II-VI had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $666.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. II-VI’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that II-VI will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $975,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,332,656.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in II-VI by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 125.0% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

