II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $666.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.30 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. II-VI updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.02-0.32 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.02-0.32 EPS.

Shares of IIVI traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.17. 2,627,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,877. II-VI has a fifty-two week low of $26.93 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Get II-VI alerts:

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $975,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,651 shares in the company, valued at $15,332,656.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IIVI. BTIG Research raised their price objective on II-VI from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered II-VI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on II-VI to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of II-VI in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.