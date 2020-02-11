II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Cowen in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on II-VI in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on II-VI from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on II-VI from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on II-VI from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

Shares of IIVI opened at $35.37 on Tuesday. II-VI has a 52-week low of $26.93 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 1.17.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $666.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.30 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that II-VI will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $975,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,332,656.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIVI. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of II-VI by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 62,236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of II-VI by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 46,214 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of II-VI by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 264,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 44,738 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in II-VI by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

