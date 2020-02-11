II-VI Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:IIVI)

II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 3,395 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,274% compared to the average volume of 247 put options.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IIVI. BidaskClub downgraded II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of II-VI in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on II-VI from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on II-VI from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.64.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $975,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,332,656.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI opened at $35.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.91. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 1.17. II-VI has a 12 month low of $26.93 and a 12 month high of $43.49.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $666.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.30 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that II-VI will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

