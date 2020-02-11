IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) Short Interest Down 75.0% in January

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of IKONICS stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $5.58. 3,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,877. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average is $6.01. IKONICS has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 million, a PE ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 0.34.
About IKONICS
IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for screen printing, awards and recognition, and dye sublimation markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Domestic, Export, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing Technology, and Advanced Material Solutions.
