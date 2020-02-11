IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) Short Interest Down 75.0% in January

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of IKONICS stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $5.58. 3,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,877. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average is $6.01. IKONICS has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 million, a PE ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 0.34.

Get IKONICS alerts:

About IKONICS

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for screen printing, awards and recognition, and dye sublimation markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Domestic, Export, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing Technology, and Advanced Material Solutions.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for IKONICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IKONICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.