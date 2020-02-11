Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $14,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $184.85 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.65 and a 12-month high of $186.49. The company has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Argus set a $180.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.79.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.