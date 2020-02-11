ImmuCell (ICCC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter.

ICCC opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. ImmuCell has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 6.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.41.

About ImmuCell

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

