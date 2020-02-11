Imperial Capital Weighs in on Brink’s’ Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BCO)

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) – Equities research analysts at Imperial Capital cut their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Brink’s in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 10th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Kessler now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.51. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Brink’s’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BCO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brink’s in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Brink’s in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

NYSE:BCO opened at $81.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.16 and its 200-day moving average is $86.77. Brink’s has a 52-week low of $71.52 and a 52-week high of $97.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.02 and a beta of 1.52.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.07). Brink’s had a return on equity of 100.74% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $935.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,680,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,116,000 after acquiring an additional 68,734 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Brink’s by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,545,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,113,000 after buying an additional 557,771 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brink’s by 2.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 756,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,769,000 after buying an additional 15,289 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in Brink’s by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 277,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,128,000 after buying an additional 47,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Brink’s by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 221,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,108,000 after buying an additional 26,178 shares in the last quarter.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

