Imperial Capital Weighs in on Construction Partners Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) – Investment analysts at Imperial Capital decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Construction Partners in a report issued on Monday, February 10th. Imperial Capital analyst E. Mally now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.92. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Construction Partners’ FY2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on Construction Partners to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Construction Partners in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Construction Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Construction Partners to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

NASDAQ ROAD opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.14 million, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.84. Construction Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.63.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $175.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROAD. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 7.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 713.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 723,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,871,000 after acquiring an additional 634,868 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 22.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 357,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 65,059 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 5.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the second quarter worth $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 72,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $1,236,083.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 63.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

