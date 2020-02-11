Incent 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $20,441.00 (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Incent token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001436 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Liqui, Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Incent has a market capitalization of $6.72 million and $20,441.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Incent has traded up 10.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.79 or 0.03555830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009800 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00247200 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00037246 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00136183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002877 BTC.

About Incent

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,434 tokens. The official website for Incent is www.incentloyalty.com. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and Liqui. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

