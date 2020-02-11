India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter.

Shares of India Globalization Capital stock opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. India Globalization Capital has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $3.30.

About India Globalization Capital

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabis-based therapies to treat Alzheimer's, pain, nausea, eating disorders, several end points of Parkinson's, and epilepsy in humans, dogs, and cats. The company operates through two segments, Legacy Infrastructure and Medical Cannabis Based Alternative Therapies.

