Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Short Interest Up 79.7% in January

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,500 shares, a growth of 79.7% from the January 15th total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 633,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,765 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.83.

Shares of INFI stock remained flat at $$1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,344. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $76.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.75.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

