Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of IFRX stock opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. Inflarx has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $53.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of -1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFRX. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inflarx in the 1st quarter valued at $9,609,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Inflarx by 454.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 276,424 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Inflarx in the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Inflarx by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Inflarx by 2,102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 153,232 shares in the last quarter. 17.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

