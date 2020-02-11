Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Short Interest Update

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 174,300 shares, an increase of 82.5% from the January 15th total of 95,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 78,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

III has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Information Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 43.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 18,268 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 134.3% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 41,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 24,047 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:III traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.45. The company had a trading volume of 92,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,499. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.54. The stock has a market cap of $164.00 million, a PE ratio of 345.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45. Information Services Group has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $4.50.

Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

