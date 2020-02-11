Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) Stock Position Lifted by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,375 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,375,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,000 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 236,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 8,009,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,655,000 after buying an additional 2,317,484 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 236,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 16,998 shares during the period. 17.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on INFY shares. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 target price on Infosys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup cut Infosys to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.02.

INFY traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.99. 107,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,041,606. Infosys Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.64. The stock has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

