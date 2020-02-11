Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Issues Earnings Results

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingredion updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.60-7.20 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $6.60-7.20 EPS.

NYSE INGR traded up $7.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.51. 1,091,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,790. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.83. Ingredion has a 12-month low of $73.00 and a 12-month high of $99.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 36.42%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $248,192.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

