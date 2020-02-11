Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.60-7.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.84. Ingredion also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.60-7.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $91.02 on Tuesday. Ingredion has a one year low of $73.00 and a one year high of $96.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 36.42%.

Several research firms have commented on INGR. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.33.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $248,192.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

