InMode (INMD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect InMode to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

INMD opened at $45.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.83. InMode has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $58.76.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of InMode from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of InMode in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

