Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, an increase of 341.5% from the January 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Innodata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

In related news, major shareholder Luzich Partners Llc sold 20,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $26,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,595,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 33,873 shares of company stock valued at $42,366 and have sold 25,950 shares valued at $33,322. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Innodata stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) by 66.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Innodata worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INOD stock remained flat at $$1.21 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 8,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,511. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Innodata has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $1.59. The company has a market cap of $30.63 million, a P/E ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 0.59.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc operates as a digital services and solution company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility PR Solutions (Agility). The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise to make unstructured information useable for various domains, including health, science, and law.

