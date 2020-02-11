Innospec (IOSP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of IOSP opened at $103.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Innospec has a 1-year low of $71.42 and a 1-year high of $107.85.

Get Innospec alerts:

In other Innospec news, VP Philip John Boon sold 23,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total transaction of $2,291,149.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,408 shares in the company, valued at $4,079,225.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian Watt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total transaction of $290,130.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,793.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,819 shares of company stock worth $2,883,200 over the last ninety days. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IOSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.