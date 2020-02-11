Inscription Capital LLC Buys 942 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 314.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.0% of Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,058,685,000 after purchasing an additional 40,404 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761,327 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,254,650,000 after purchasing an additional 17,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 985,628 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,821,283,000 after purchasing an additional 84,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target (up from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target (up from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 price target (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,313.78.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,455,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total value of $663,500.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,041,412.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 725,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,267,612. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,133.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,035.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.74, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,899.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,814.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,566.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2,055.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

