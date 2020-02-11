Inscription Capital LLC Has $3.10 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.4% of Inscription Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 88,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 35,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 324,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,188,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JPM. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.29.

NYSE:JPM opened at $137.74 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $98.09 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $430.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.75 and its 200-day moving average is $124.72.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

