Insider Buying: ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) Major Shareholder Purchases 4,563,700 Shares of Stock

ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 4,563,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,972,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ADMA stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.59. 4,193,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,769. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.28. The stock has a market cap of $196.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.62. ADMA Biologics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 6.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADMA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 35.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 21,545 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 14.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 37,677 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth $49,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 94.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,897,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after buying an additional 919,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 47.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,448,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,474,000 after buying an additional 786,567 shares in the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $12.00 price objective on ADMA Biologics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.20.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

