Insider Buying: Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Purchases 3 Shares of Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) insider Tom Brophy bought 3 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,035 ($66.23) per share, with a total value of £151.05 ($198.70).

Shares of CRDA stock traded up GBX 70 ($0.92) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 5,145 ($67.68). 243,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,652. Croda International Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 48.62 ($0.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,415 ($71.23). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,091.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,861.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion and a PE ratio of 28.11.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Croda International to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) in a report on Monday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 4,600 ($60.51) to GBX 4,700 ($61.83) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,550 ($73.01) to GBX 5,450 ($71.69) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Croda International from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 4,625 ($60.84) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,823.08 ($63.44).

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

