Insider Buying: Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) CEO Buys 2,858 Shares of Stock

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,905,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,486,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.90 and a 200-day moving average of $69.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $59.62 and a one year high of $83.49. The stock has a market cap of $260.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,038 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the third quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 75,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $295,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 376,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after buying an additional 23,445 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

