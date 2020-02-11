Insider Buying: InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Major Shareholder Acquires 2,048 Shares of Stock

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $15,011.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 6th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 5,996 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $43,291.12.

On Monday, February 3rd, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 1,928 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $13,611.68.

On Friday, January 31st, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 1,700 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $12,087.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,400 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $9,968.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 4,000 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 2,048 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.08 per share, with a total value of $14,499.84.

On Friday, January 17th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 921 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $6,483.84.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 4,121 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $29,011.84.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,808 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $12,746.40.

On Monday, January 13th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,900 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.09 per share, with a total value of $13,471.00.

NASDAQ ICMB traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $98.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.32. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $8.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.02.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a negative net margin of 48.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

