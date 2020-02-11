Insider Buying: Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) Director Buys 6,000 Shares of Stock

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) Director Terry M. Saeger acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $134,460.00.

Shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.41. The company had a trading volume of 10,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,589. Mainstreet Bank Common Stock has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.89. The stock has a market cap of $185.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.48.

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.37 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Mainstreet Bank Common Stock will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MNSB shares. TheStreet raised Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 25th.

About Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking services for businesses and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides loans for construction, renovations and improvements, commercial real estate, rental property, working capital, business, and land loans, as well as government contract loans, line of credit or seasonal line of credit, mortgage loans, auto loans, and term loans.

