Insider Buying: MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) EVP Acquires 1,380 Shares of Stock

MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) EVP Steven B. Harrison bought 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.53 per share, for a total transaction of $60,071.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

MTSC stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.54. The stock had a trading volume of 200,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,325. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. MTS Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $42.69 and a 52 week high of $63.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.26 million, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.61.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). MTS Systems had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. MTS Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MTS Systems Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MTS Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,036,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 40,370 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MTS Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,735,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 1,681.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 32,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of MTS Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MTSC. TheStreet lowered shares of MTS Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of MTS Systems from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

