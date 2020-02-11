Insider Buying: NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) Insider Acquires 26,315 Shares of Stock

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) insider Matt Mcgraner acquired 26,315 shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $498,932.40.

Shares of NASDAQ NREF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.96. The company had a trading volume of 93,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,600. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $19.20.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

